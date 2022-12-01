Today’s Headlines

Scott Wiener Wants Central Freeway Removed (SFStandard)

Everybody Again Rejects SFMTA Center-Running Valencia Lane (MissionLocal)

Oakland Reducing Speed Limits (Oaklandside)

Is Oakland More Progressive? (SFChron)

Adopt a Storm Drain? (SFGate)

Graffiti Clean Up Crews (SFExaminer)

When Crosswalks go Rogue (Bloomberg)

Why People are Worried about Killer Robots on the Street (SFChron)

Oakland Students do Community Service (Oaklandside)

Review of S.F.’s Toilets (SFGate)

Commentary: S.F.’s Killer Robots Aren’t Funny (SFChron, SFGate)

Commentary: Slow Streets Build Community (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?