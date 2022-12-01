Today’s Headlines
- Scott Wiener Wants Central Freeway Removed (SFStandard)
- Everybody Again Rejects SFMTA Center-Running Valencia Lane (MissionLocal)
- Oakland Reducing Speed Limits (Oaklandside)
- Is Oakland More Progressive? (SFChron)
- Adopt a Storm Drain? (SFGate)
- Graffiti Clean Up Crews (SFExaminer)
- When Crosswalks go Rogue (Bloomberg)
- Why People are Worried about Killer Robots on the Street (SFChron)
- Oakland Students do Community Service (Oaklandside)
- Review of S.F.’s Toilets (SFGate)
- Commentary: S.F.’s Killer Robots Aren’t Funny (SFChron, SFGate)
- Commentary: Slow Streets Build Community (SFExaminer)
