This Week: Howard Street, Smart City Cycling, Bike at Night
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Transbay Howard Streetscape Improvement Project Virtual Open House. The SFMTA is hosting this virtual open house, from December 7-21. This will be an opportunity to learn more about proposed streetscape improvements on Howard Street between The Embarcadero and 4th Street and to provide feedback on the designs. Starts Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – Dec. 21, 10 a.m. Join via Microsoft Teams. See links at bottom of SFMTA’s event page.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling 1: in-person Classroom. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this class for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic, and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. Mission Bay Branch Library, 960 Fourth Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Biking at Night. It is important to plan ahead and make sure you always have the right equipment when biking at night. Come learn how with Bike East Bay. Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Small Infrastructures: Exhibition Opening and Holiday Gathering. Come see models of in-law unit designs. Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Seamless Bay Area’s Year-End Party. Join Seamless Bay Area and friends for an end-of-year party to celebrate progress in creating a rider-first transit system. Friday, Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Intersection for the Arts, 1446 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Biking in Wet Weather Workshop. This fun workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. North Berkeley Library, 1170 The Alameda, Berkeley.
- Saturday Rescheduled – Light Up the Night 2022 Bike Parade. Join SF Parks Alliance and the SF Bicycle Coalition for a night ride through Golden Gate Park. There will be prizes for the most creative light displays, an opportunity to learn about safe night riding, and free light accessories while supplies last. Saturday, Dec. 10, 4-7 p.m. Peacock Meadow, 240 John F Kennedy Promenade, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.