BART Won’t be Cutting Service (SFStandard)

Lime Scooters Says Cars are the True Competition (Fortune)

Self-Driving Cars Causing Trouble in San Francisco (Slate)

San Jose Has Worst Year for Traffic Violence (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Crocker-Amazon (SFStandard)

Parking Lot Housing Project Faces Little Opposition (SFChron)

Light Show Aims to Revive Financial District (SFGate)

Proposed Richmond Bike Bridge (RichmondConfidential)

What’s Next for Berkeley Streets Without Measure L? (Berkeleyside)

Castro Theater’s Landmark Status (SFGate)

Hiking the Berkeley Hills (EastBayTimes)

Letters: But if You Build Housing, Where Will I Park? (SFChron)

