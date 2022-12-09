Today’s Headlines

  • BART Won’t be Cutting Service (SFStandard)
  • Lime Scooters Says Cars are the True Competition (Fortune)
  • Self-Driving Cars Causing Trouble in San Francisco (Slate)
  • San Jose Has Worst Year for Traffic Violence (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Crocker-Amazon (SFStandard)
  • Parking Lot Housing Project Faces Little Opposition (SFChron)
  • Light Show Aims to Revive Financial District (SFGate)
  • Proposed Richmond Bike Bridge (RichmondConfidential)
  • What’s Next for Berkeley Streets Without Measure L? (Berkeleyside)
  • Castro Theater’s Landmark Status (SFGate)
  • Hiking the Berkeley Hills (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: But if You Build Housing, Where Will I Park? (SFChron)

