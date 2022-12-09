Today’s Headlines
- BART Won’t be Cutting Service (SFStandard)
- Lime Scooters Says Cars are the True Competition (Fortune)
- Self-Driving Cars Causing Trouble in San Francisco (Slate)
- San Jose Has Worst Year for Traffic Violence (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Crocker-Amazon (SFStandard)
- Parking Lot Housing Project Faces Little Opposition (SFChron)
- Light Show Aims to Revive Financial District (SFGate)
- Proposed Richmond Bike Bridge (RichmondConfidential)
- What’s Next for Berkeley Streets Without Measure L? (Berkeleyside)
- Castro Theater’s Landmark Status (SFGate)
- Hiking the Berkeley Hills (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: But if You Build Housing, Where Will I Park? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?