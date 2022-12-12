Today’s Headlines

Riders Frustrated by BART Cancellations (SFStandard)

Owner of Valencia Cyclery Still Hates Customers (SFChron)

More on Slow Lake (SFExaminer)

Bike/Ped Bridge in Brentwood Will Also Accommodate the Pod People (MercNews)

San Jose Traffic Carnage Continues (SFChron)

San Jose Largest U.S. City to Drop Parking Mins (Globest)

Why Downtown Condo Market is Cooling (SFGate)

Citylab’s Top Stories (Bloomberg)

World’s Richest Cities (WorldAtlas)

Officials Urge Drivers to Stop Being Maniacs for a Minute (NBCBayArea)

Letters: Why is there No Way to Get Dangerous Drivers Off the Road? (EastBayTimes)

