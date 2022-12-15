Today’s Headlines
- T Third’s New Route (SFExaminer)
- Mobile Coverage in Central Subway (RailwayAge)
- Bus Stop Rule Would Ban Some Free Car Storage (ABC7)
- Changing Name of Downtown Extension (BizTimes)
- Brotherhood Way Safety Plan (InglesideLight)
- Extending Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)
- S.F. Finalizes Housing Plans (SFChron)
- The Changing Housing Market (SFGate)
- New High-Rise in Berkeley? (SFGate)
- San Francisco is Photographer’s Subject (theFrisc)
- Commentary: More Housing is Climate Friendly (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Water Problems Mirror Housing Crisis (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?