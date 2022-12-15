Today’s Headlines

  • T Third’s New Route (SFExaminer)
  • Mobile Coverage in Central Subway (RailwayAge)
  • Bus Stop Rule Would Ban Some Free Car Storage (ABC7)
  • Changing Name of Downtown Extension (BizTimes)
  • Brotherhood Way Safety Plan (InglesideLight)
  • Extending Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)
  • S.F. Finalizes Housing Plans (SFChron)
  • The Changing Housing Market (SFGate)
  • New High-Rise in Berkeley? (SFGate)
  • San Francisco is Photographer’s Subject (theFrisc)
  • Commentary: More Housing is Climate Friendly (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Water Problems Mirror Housing Crisis (EastBayTimes)

