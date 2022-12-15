Today’s Headlines

T Third’s New Route (SFExaminer)

Mobile Coverage in Central Subway (RailwayAge)

Bus Stop Rule Would Ban Some Free Car Storage (ABC7)

Changing Name of Downtown Extension (BizTimes)

Brotherhood Way Safety Plan (InglesideLight)

Extending Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)

S.F. Finalizes Housing Plans (SFChron)

The Changing Housing Market (SFGate)

New High-Rise in Berkeley? (SFGate)

San Francisco is Photographer’s Subject (theFrisc)

Commentary: More Housing is Climate Friendly (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Water Problems Mirror Housing Crisis (EastBayTimes)

