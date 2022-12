Today’s Headlines

What’s Next for S.F.’s Downtown? (NYTimes)

What’s up with S.F.’s Air Quality? (SFStandard)

Emissions by Neighborhood (NYTimes)

Cruise involved in “Rear-End Accidents”? (NYPost)

More on Grand Embarcadero (SFChron)

California’s Energy News (SFExaminer)

Planning Year in Review (Planetizen)

Tenderloin Business Owners Revolt (SFGate)

Downtown Berkeley Housing Tower (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Restaurant Critic’s Role in Gentrification (SFChron)

Commentary: Why I’m Betting on San Francisco (SFChron)

Commentary: Muni Needs to Adapt (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?