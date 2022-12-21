Today’s Headlines

  • Improvements Coming to Oakland Bay Bridge Bike Path (Oaklandside)
  • S.F. Will Remove Parking Spots from Bus Stops Sooner than Expected (SFChron)
  • JFK and other Car-Free Spaces (DecelerationNews)
  • Supervisor Mar Reflects on Great Highway Park, Other Accomplishments (SFExaminer)
  • San Rafael to Move Transit Center (MarinIJ)
  • Public WiFi for Caltrain (RailwayAge)
  • Car Company Created ‘Crime’ of ‘Jaywalking’ Changes Jan. 1 (EastBayTimes)
  • Delay to Oakland’s Sideshow Crackdown (SFChron)
  • Biggest Climate News in 2022 (NYTimes)
  • Poetry Nightstand Pops up in S.F. Parks (SFGate)
  • Commentary: S.F. Homeless Sweeps are Unlawful (SFChron)

