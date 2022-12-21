Today’s Headlines

Improvements Coming to Oakland Bay Bridge Bike Path (Oaklandside)

S.F. Will Remove Parking Spots from Bus Stops Sooner than Expected (SFChron)

JFK and other Car-Free Spaces (DecelerationNews)

Supervisor Mar Reflects on Great Highway Park, Other Accomplishments (SFExaminer)

San Rafael to Move Transit Center (MarinIJ)

Public WiFi for Caltrain (RailwayAge)

Car Company Created ‘Crime’ of ‘Jaywalking’ Changes Jan. 1 (EastBayTimes)

Delay to Oakland’s Sideshow Crackdown (SFChron)

Biggest Climate News in 2022 (NYTimes)

Poetry Nightstand Pops up in S.F. Parks (SFGate)

Commentary: S.F. Homeless Sweeps are Unlawful (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?