Today’s Headlines
- Improvements Coming to Oakland Bay Bridge Bike Path (Oaklandside)
- S.F. Will Remove Parking Spots from Bus Stops Sooner than Expected (SFChron)
- JFK and other Car-Free Spaces (DecelerationNews)
- Supervisor Mar Reflects on Great Highway Park, Other Accomplishments (SFExaminer)
- San Rafael to Move Transit Center (MarinIJ)
- Public WiFi for Caltrain (RailwayAge)
- Car Company Created ‘Crime’ of ‘Jaywalking’ Changes Jan. 1 (EastBayTimes)
- Delay to Oakland’s Sideshow Crackdown (SFChron)
- Biggest Climate News in 2022 (NYTimes)
- Poetry Nightstand Pops up in S.F. Parks (SFGate)
- Commentary: S.F. Homeless Sweeps are Unlawful (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
