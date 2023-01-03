Today’s Headlines

Slow Streets, Parklet’s Versus All Space for Cars, Post COVID (SFChron)

Art in the Central Subway (SFChron)

High Speed Rail Provides Alternative to Airline Meltdowns (KCRA)

Top Five American Cities for Living Car Free (Entrepreneur)

Cleaner, More Common Water Taxis? (ABCNews)

Not Sold on Driverless Cars (SFGate)

More on Reducing Parking Minimums (RedwoodCityPulse)

Invented “Jaywalking” Crime Repealed (SFGate, SFExaminer)

New Year, Same Problems (SFStandard)

E-Bike Pilot for San Mateo (SMDailyJournal)

More Storms Coming, Making Streets Even More Hazardous (CBSNews)

