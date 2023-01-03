Today’s Headlines
- Slow Streets, Parklet’s Versus All Space for Cars, Post COVID (SFChron)
- Art in the Central Subway (SFChron)
- High Speed Rail Provides Alternative to Airline Meltdowns (KCRA)
- Top Five American Cities for Living Car Free (Entrepreneur)
- Cleaner, More Common Water Taxis? (ABCNews)
- Not Sold on Driverless Cars (SFGate)
- More on Reducing Parking Minimums (RedwoodCityPulse)
- Invented “Jaywalking” Crime Repealed (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- New Year, Same Problems (SFStandard)
- E-Bike Pilot for San Mateo (SMDailyJournal)
- More Storms Coming, Making Streets Even More Hazardous (CBSNews)
