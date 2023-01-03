Today’s Headlines

  • Slow Streets, Parklet’s Versus All Space for Cars, Post COVID (SFChron)
  • Art in the Central Subway (SFChron)
  • High Speed Rail Provides Alternative to Airline Meltdowns (KCRA)
  • Top Five American Cities for Living Car Free (Entrepreneur)
  • Cleaner, More Common Water Taxis? (ABCNews)
  • Not Sold on Driverless Cars (SFGate)
  • More on Reducing Parking Minimums (RedwoodCityPulse)
  • Invented “Jaywalking” Crime Repealed (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • New Year, Same Problems (SFStandard)
  • E-Bike Pilot for San Mateo (SMDailyJournal)
  • More Storms Coming, Making Streets Even More Hazardous (CBSNews)

