  • Review of December’s Lake Street Signage Debacle (SFExaminer)
  • Downtown S.F. Breaks Rainfall Record (SFChron)
  • ‘Drain Daddies’ Keep Water off the Street (SFGate)
  • Silly Names for Street Drains (SFStandard)
  • Public Works Removes Downed Trees from City Streets (ABC7)
  • Noise Pollution from Cars is a Health Hazard (SFChron)
  • Higher Fines for Trashing San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • People who Left San Francisco: Where did they go? (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Don’t Let Bikes Take My Free Car Storage! (RichmondReview)
  • Commentary: Driver Whines Some More About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)
  • Commentary: Is San Francisco the Titanic? (SFExaminer)

