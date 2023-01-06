Today’s Headlines
- Review of December’s Lake Street Signage Debacle (SFExaminer)
- Downtown S.F. Breaks Rainfall Record (SFChron)
- ‘Drain Daddies’ Keep Water off the Street (SFGate)
- Silly Names for Street Drains (SFStandard)
- Public Works Removes Downed Trees from City Streets (ABC7)
- Noise Pollution from Cars is a Health Hazard (SFChron)
- Higher Fines for Trashing San Francisco (SFStandard)
- People who Left San Francisco: Where did they go? (SFStandard)
- Letters: Don’t Let Bikes Take My Free Car Storage! (RichmondReview)
- Commentary: Driver Whines Some More About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)
- Commentary: Is San Francisco the Titanic? (SFExaminer)
