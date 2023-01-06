Today’s Headlines

Review of December’s Lake Street Signage Debacle (SFExaminer)

Downtown S.F. Breaks Rainfall Record (SFChron)

‘Drain Daddies’ Keep Water off the Street (SFGate)

Silly Names for Street Drains (SFStandard)

Public Works Removes Downed Trees from City Streets (ABC7)

Noise Pollution from Cars is a Health Hazard (SFChron)

Higher Fines for Trashing San Francisco (SFStandard)

People who Left San Francisco: Where did they go? (SFStandard)

Letters: Don’t Let Bikes Take My Free Car Storage! (RichmondReview)

Commentary: Driver Whines Some More About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)

Commentary: Is San Francisco the Titanic? (SFExaminer)

