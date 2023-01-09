This Week: Social Housing, All-Weather Biking, Building to Last
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Social Housing in Vienna: A Model for California? A recent study trip to Vienna revealed how social housing is financed, built and maintained. Join SPUR and hear from Bay Area housing experts on how social housing works in Vienna and what lessons can be learned for California. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar, designed for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets, covers the safety info and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Building to Last: Creating Local Ecosystems to Support Business Owners of Color. Join SPUR for a panel discussion on how Community Benefits organizations are working to develop local ecosystems of support for business owners of color. Thursday, Jan. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Jan. 13, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Reporting Road Hazards. Potholes, malfunctioning traffic signals, broken glass in the road. These issues and more are bad news for everyone, but especially for folks on bikes. Join this Bike East Bay event and learn how to report them effectively. Friday, Jan. 13, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling: Oakland. Join Bike East Bay for this on-road, on-your-bike practice session. Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.