Today’s Headlines
- BART Police Get Hacked (EastBayTimes, CyberSecurityDive)
- San Francisco Gets Urban Mobility Award (MassTransit)
- California to Ask Feds for Transit Funding (SFStandard)
- Assault on Muni Bus (SFExaminer)
- More on Pretext Stops, Reasons Police Can Pull Over Drivers (SFStandard)
- Sewage is Overflowing Into Streets (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s Wettest Two Weeks of Our Lifetimes (SFExaminer)
- Map Shows Where Trees Fell (SFChron)
- Most Oakland Parks Remain Closed (Oaklandside)
- The Golden Gate Bridge is Singing Again (SFGate)
- Oakland Fails to Get Federal Grants for New Ballpark (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Would a Bust be Bad for San Francisco? (SFExaminer)
