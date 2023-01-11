Today’s Headlines

BART Police Get Hacked (EastBayTimes, CyberSecurityDive)

San Francisco Gets Urban Mobility Award (MassTransit)

California to Ask Feds for Transit Funding (SFStandard)

Assault on Muni Bus (SFExaminer)

More on Pretext Stops, Reasons Police Can Pull Over Drivers (SFStandard)

Sewage is Overflowing Into Streets (SFChron, SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Wettest Two Weeks of Our Lifetimes (SFExaminer)

Map Shows Where Trees Fell (SFChron)

Most Oakland Parks Remain Closed (Oaklandside)

The Golden Gate Bridge is Singing Again (SFGate)

Oakland Fails to Get Federal Grants for New Ballpark (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Would a Bust be Bad for San Francisco? (SFExaminer)

