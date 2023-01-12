Today’s Headlines

Storms Disrupt Transit, Amtrak (SmartCities)

Newsom Getting Pushback for Transit Cuts (SFStandard, SFExaminer, PaloAltoOnline)

More on Central Subway (MSN)

Walk SF Wants Left Turns Restricted (MissionLocal)

Police Commission Bans Pretextual Traffic Stops (SFChron)

Bill to Make it Easier to Replace Big Empty Homes with Apartments (SFChron)

U.S. Now Churning Out Even Deadlier Electric SUVs (NBCBayArea)

Storms Bring More Potholes (MercuryNews)

On Mission District Flooding (SFGate)

Golden Gate Bridge is Still a Marvel (FreightWaves)

What Makes a City ‘Happy’? (SFChron)

