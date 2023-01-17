This Week: Housing, Page Street, Concrete Buildings
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/Today! Housing on the Ballot. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, cataloged each measure on the ballot for the November 2022 election, and reporting by KQED sought to make sense of what each measure means. Join SPUR and explore which of these measures passed, which failed and what the outcomes means for housing in California. Tuesday/today, January 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday/Today! SFMTA Board Votes on Slow Page Street. The SFMTA Board will vote on a proposal that would make Page an official Slow Street and add a full median traffic diverter at Divisadero. Show up to the meeting, but first send an email. Tuesday/today, January 17, 1 p.m. Watch and participate online. Or come in person, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, Room 400, Floor 4, S.F.
- Thursday Concrete Building Retrofits: San Francisco’s Next Seismic Resilience Goals. San Francisco is turning its attention to two of the city’s most hazardous building types: concrete tilt-ups and non-ductile concrete. Join SPUR for a discussion with representatives from San Francisco’s Office of Resilience & Capital Planning on this new program. Thursday, January 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Member Meeting. The member meeting will feature an SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors candidate forum. All candidates will be given an opportunity to speak, and members will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions directly after the forum. Thursday, January 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Sunday, January 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland.
- Sunday A New Year’s Political Discussion With Matt Haney. Join The Frisc for a live conversation with Assemblymember Matt Haney. They’ll talk about City Hall, housing, schools, maybe even public toilets, and how SF needs ideas, not ideologies, to solve its problems. Sunday, January 21, 4-6 p.m. Manny’s, 3092 16th Street (@Valencia), S.F. Reserve a seat.
