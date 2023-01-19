Today’s Headlines

Page Officially a Slow Street (SFExaminer)

More on Proposed Central Freeway Teardown, Embarcadero Changes (BayAreaReporter)

Storms Sign of Climate Damage to Come (SFChron)

Can the Grid Handle Electric Cars? (SFChron)

Downtown S.F. Still Has Weak Recovery (SFChron)

Do Affordable Quota’s Kill Housing? (SFChron)

New Mixed Use by Millbrae BART (SFChron)

Gilroy Housing Project Near Caltrain (GilroyDispatch)

Pittsburg to get Road ‘Improvements’ (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Drives onto Amtrak in Oakland, Flips Car (KTVU)

Commentary: Don’t Forget San Francisco’s Beauty and Fun (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

