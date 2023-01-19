Today’s Headlines
- Page Officially a Slow Street (SFExaminer)
- More on Proposed Central Freeway Teardown, Embarcadero Changes (BayAreaReporter)
- Storms Sign of Climate Damage to Come (SFChron)
- Can the Grid Handle Electric Cars? (SFChron)
- Downtown S.F. Still Has Weak Recovery (SFChron)
- Do Affordable Quota’s Kill Housing? (SFChron)
- New Mixed Use by Millbrae BART (SFChron)
- Gilroy Housing Project Near Caltrain (GilroyDispatch)
- Pittsburg to get Road ‘Improvements’ (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Drives onto Amtrak in Oakland, Flips Car (KTVU)
- Commentary: Don’t Forget San Francisco’s Beauty and Fun (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?