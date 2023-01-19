Today’s Headlines

  • Page Officially a Slow Street (SFExaminer)
  • More on Proposed Central Freeway Teardown, Embarcadero Changes (BayAreaReporter)
  • Storms Sign of Climate Damage to Come (SFChron)
  • Can the Grid Handle Electric Cars? (SFChron)
  • Downtown S.F. Still Has Weak Recovery (SFChron)
  • Do Affordable Quota’s Kill Housing? (SFChron)
  • New Mixed Use by Millbrae BART (SFChron)
  • Gilroy Housing Project Near Caltrain (GilroyDispatch)
  • Pittsburg to get Road ‘Improvements’ (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Drives onto Amtrak in Oakland, Flips Car (KTVU)
  • Commentary: Don’t Forget San Francisco’s Beauty and Fun (SFChron)

