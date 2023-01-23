This Week: SFBC Board, Slow Streets Advocacy, JFK Promenade
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, January 24, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Advocating for Slower Streets. Reducing dangerous speeds is critical to improve roadway safety and advance Vision Zero. Join Walk SF and learn about efforts to address speed problems. Wednesday, January 25, 10-11 a.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Walk on the JFK Promenade. Walk SF will host a stroll down the 1.5-mile length of the JFK Promenade. Wednesday, January 25, 12-1 p.m., John F Kennedy Drive & Conservatory Drive East, Yellow Dot Area at intersection of JFK and Conservatory Dr. East in S.F.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Wednesday, January 25, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. Bicycling to shopping, transit, or work is a great way to save money, stay fit, and help the environment. This Bike East Bay webinar will give tips on how. January 25, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Sunday Women’s Only Jane Fondo Training Ride. Join the Marin County Bicycle Coalition for a fund-raising ride. Sunday, January 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Starts at 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.