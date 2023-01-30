This Week: 16th Street, Burritos, Future of Urbanism
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! 16th Street Improvement Project. Construction crews are out making improvements that should increase speeds and reliability of the 22 Fillmore, as well as other safety features on 16th. Come to this meeting for an update from SFMTA. Monday/today, January 30, 4-6 p.m. Mission Neighborhood Health Center, near the parking lot entrance/exit on 16th Street, S.F.
- Monday/today! Deliver Burritos by Bike with Burrito Project SF. The Burrito Project is a community supported group that delivers burritos to the homeless. Monday/today, January 30, 4:30-5 p.m. Martin De Porres House of Hospitality, 225 Potrero Ave., S.F.
- Wednesday The Future of Urbanism. The Shared Prosperity Partnership–a collaboration of The Kresge Foundation, the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program, the Urban Institute, and Living Cities–supports local leaders who are committed to advancing inclusive growth through data analysis, research, and access to national experts, networks and financial resources. Join SPUR to hear about this work. Wednesday, February 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. Mindful Thoughts for Cyclists presents a series of focused meditations on why and how cycling can be a powerful practice of mindful awareness. Thursday, February 2, 6-7 p.m. Register for more details.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, February 3, 8-9 a.m. Velo Rouge Cafe, 798 Arguello Boulevard, S.F.
- Saturday Carrying Things by Bike. Learn about how to carry loads of different sizes. Webinar covers bike racks and bags, cargo bikes and trailers, and transporting children and pets by bike. Register to join the meeting by Zoom. Saturday, February 4, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley.
- Saturday Group Ride to the Hesperian Bikeway Ribbon Cutting. Join Bike East Bay for this ride from Hayward BART to a ribbon cutting event at the corner of Hesperian Blvd and Paseo Grande. This project features new, painted bicycle lanes on Hesperian Boulevard, bus boarding islands with bike channels at Hesperian/Paseo Grande, and Hayward’s first protected intersection at Hesperian/W A Street. Saturday, February 4, 12:30 p.m. Meet at the Hayward BART north side plaza
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.