Today’s Headlines

Fed Money for Safe Streets in Western Addition (SFExaminer)

More on Federal Grants Coming as S.F. Fails on Safety (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)

More on State Funds for Transit (SFExaminer, RailwayAge)

Marin Nabs Grants for Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)

SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin on Muni, Post Covid (RichmondReview)

Can a City Thrive with an Empty Downtown? (Governing)

Poster Child for Office-to-Housing Conversion? (SFChron)

More on S.F. Housing Goals (Axios)

State Rejected Berkeley Housing Plan, What Now? (Berkeleyside)

Bernal Heights Bench Citation Backlash (SFExaminer)

Development Plans for Oakland Coliseum Site (SFChron)

Cable Car Derails (KTVU)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?