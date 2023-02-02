Today’s Headlines

  • Fed Money for Safe Streets in Western Addition (SFExaminer)
  • More on Federal Grants Coming as S.F. Fails on Safety (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
  • More on State Funds for Transit (SFExaminer, RailwayAge)
  • Marin Nabs Grants for Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
  • SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin on Muni, Post Covid (RichmondReview)
  • Can a City Thrive with an Empty Downtown? (Governing)
  • Poster Child for Office-to-Housing Conversion? (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Housing Goals (Axios)
  • State Rejected Berkeley Housing Plan, What Now? (Berkeleyside)
  • Bernal Heights Bench Citation Backlash (SFExaminer)
  • Development Plans for Oakland Coliseum Site (SFChron)
  • Cable Car Derails (KTVU)

