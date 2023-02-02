Today’s Headlines
- Fed Money for Safe Streets in Western Addition (SFExaminer)
- More on Federal Grants Coming as S.F. Fails on Safety (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- More on State Funds for Transit (SFExaminer, RailwayAge)
- Marin Nabs Grants for Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
- SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin on Muni, Post Covid (RichmondReview)
- Can a City Thrive with an Empty Downtown? (Governing)
- Poster Child for Office-to-Housing Conversion? (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Housing Goals (Axios)
- State Rejected Berkeley Housing Plan, What Now? (Berkeleyside)
- Bernal Heights Bench Citation Backlash (SFExaminer)
- Development Plans for Oakland Coliseum Site (SFChron)
- Cable Car Derails (KTVU)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?