Muni is Still Still Using Floppy Discs? (SFStandard)

Weekend Caltrain Closures Coming to S.F.<–>Millbrae for Electrification Work (DailyJournal)

More on State Grants for Bay Area Transit (GlobalRailwayReview)

SMART Train Gets $34 Million from State (NorthBayBizJournal)

Conventional Bike Rentals Worry About Lyft Bikes (KTVU)

Downtown S.F. IKEA Opening Soon (SFGate)

What is Oakland’s Plan for Housing? (Oaklandside)

Parking Meters Installed at Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)

Vinyards Adapt to Global Warming (SFChron)

No Train in My Jungle (SFGate)

Amtrak Goes Existential via Twitter (SFExaminer)

Commentary: to Bring People Back to the Office, Promote Pharmaceutical Industry (SFExaminer)

