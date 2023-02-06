This Week: Copenhagen, 29 Sunset, Night Biking
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Learning From Copenhagen. In 2022, SPUR traveled to Copenhagen. The trip participants learned all about the Danes’ approaches to social housing, about their embrace of the bicycle, their goals for a zero-carbon future. Join this SPUR presentation to learn more. Tuesday, February 7, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday 29 Sunset Improvement Project. The 29 Sunset is one of the longest bus routes in the Muni system. It serves the Bayview, Excelsior, Park Merced, Sunset and Richmond neighborhoods. The project aims to deliver transportation improvements to southern and western San Francisco. Joint this SFMTA meeting to learn more. Wednesday, February 8, 4-6 p.m. Register for Teams link.
- Wednesday Night and All Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class, designed for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets, covers the safety info and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Wednesday, February 8, 6-7 p.m. Mission Bay Branch Library, 960 Fourth Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards in this two-hour, Bike East Bay, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, February 8. 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Conversation With Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. Join SPUR for a conversation with Director Tavares about that vision and his plans for implementing the Climate Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI), road and congestion pricing, bus priority and express lane conversions, tearing down highways and avoiding the transit fiscal cliff. Tuesday, February 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 10, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday How to Fix Bike Brakes. Bike East Bay Leauge-certified instructor and Program Director of Spokeland Binky Brown will go over how to assess different brake types, how braking works, and how to adjust them. Saturday, February 11, 12-2:30 p.m. Oakland Tool Lending Library (Meeting Room). 5205 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.