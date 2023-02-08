Today’s Headlines

BART Lays Out Doomsday Scenario (KRON4)

Bridges and Ferries Make a Come Back, Other Transit Less So (SFExaminer)

More on Bay Area Transit Finances (KTVU)

Castro Muni Elevator Project to Begin in March (BayAreaReporter)

Marin Cuts Bus Service (MarinIJ)

Orinda Station to Close for Repairs (SFChron)

More on Bummer Market Street (SFGate)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Alameda (EastBayTimes)

Oakland Could be Penalized After Housing Plan Fails (Oaklandside, SFChron)

More on Advocates Suing Over Housing (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)

Oakland Opens Cabin Village at Wood Street (SFChron)

Commentary: How Public Transportation Toughened me Up (RichmondReview)

