- BART Lays Out Doomsday Scenario (KRON4)
- Bridges and Ferries Make a Come Back, Other Transit Less So (SFExaminer)
- More on Bay Area Transit Finances (KTVU)
- Castro Muni Elevator Project to Begin in March (BayAreaReporter)
- Marin Cuts Bus Service (MarinIJ)
- Orinda Station to Close for Repairs (SFChron)
- More on Bummer Market Street (SFGate)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Alameda (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland Could be Penalized After Housing Plan Fails (Oaklandside, SFChron)
- More on Advocates Suing Over Housing (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)
- Oakland Opens Cabin Village at Wood Street (SFChron)
- Commentary: How Public Transportation Toughened me Up (RichmondReview)
