Today’s Headlines

  • BART Lays Out Doomsday Scenario (KRON4)
  • Bridges and Ferries Make a Come Back, Other Transit Less So (SFExaminer)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Finances (KTVU)
  • Castro Muni Elevator Project to Begin in March (BayAreaReporter)
  • Marin Cuts Bus Service (MarinIJ)
  • Orinda Station to Close for Repairs (SFChron)
  • More on Bummer Market Street (SFGate)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Alameda (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Could be Penalized After Housing Plan Fails (Oaklandside, SFChron)
  • More on Advocates Suing Over Housing (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)
  • Oakland Opens Cabin Village at Wood Street (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How Public Transportation Toughened me Up (RichmondReview)

