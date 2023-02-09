Today’s Headlines

BART Closing Several Stations During President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)

25 Percent Fewer Muni Buses Possible (ABC7)

Funds for ACE Upgrades (IndependentNews)

More on Clipper Bay Pass Program (DailyCalifornian)

State Could Start Taxing Dangerous SUVs, Pickups (SFChron)

Shops to Get Jersey Barriers (Oaklandside)

State Wants to Widen North Bay Highway for Environment (Patch)

S.F.’s Crackdown on Street Vendors Under Fire (SFChron)

Referendum Could Lift Ban on Oil Drilling Near Homes (SFChron)

When the Bay Area Had an Overnight Ski Train to Tahoe (SFGate)

Commentary: Want to Increase Housing, Build Like Paris (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Vision Zero Means Infrastructure First (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?