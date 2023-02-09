Today’s Headlines
- BART Closing Several Stations During President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)
- 25 Percent Fewer Muni Buses Possible (ABC7)
- Funds for ACE Upgrades (IndependentNews)
- More on Clipper Bay Pass Program (DailyCalifornian)
- State Could Start Taxing Dangerous SUVs, Pickups (SFChron)
- Shops to Get Jersey Barriers (Oaklandside)
- State Wants to Widen North Bay Highway for Environment (Patch)
- S.F.’s Crackdown on Street Vendors Under Fire (SFChron)
- Referendum Could Lift Ban on Oil Drilling Near Homes (SFChron)
- When the Bay Area Had an Overnight Ski Train to Tahoe (SFGate)
- Commentary: Want to Increase Housing, Build Like Paris (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Vision Zero Means Infrastructure First (Berkeleyside)
