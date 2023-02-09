Today’s Headlines

  • BART Closing Several Stations During President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)
  • 25 Percent Fewer Muni Buses Possible (ABC7)
  • Funds for ACE Upgrades (IndependentNews)
  • More on Clipper Bay Pass Program (DailyCalifornian)
  • State Could Start Taxing Dangerous SUVs, Pickups (SFChron)
  • Shops to Get Jersey Barriers (Oaklandside)
  • State Wants to Widen North Bay Highway for Environment (Patch)
  • S.F.’s Crackdown on Street Vendors Under Fire (SFChron)
  • Referendum Could Lift Ban on Oil Drilling Near Homes (SFChron)
  • When the Bay Area Had an Overnight Ski Train to Tahoe (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Want to Increase Housing, Build Like Paris (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Vision Zero Means Infrastructure First (Berkeleyside)

