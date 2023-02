Today’s Headlines

BART Takes on Homeless Crisis (MercNews)

BART Hazmat Situation May be Linked to House Fire (SFGate, SFStandard)

Richmond to Downtown 1X California Express Bus Will Return (SFStandard)

More on Bay Area Transit ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (CBSLocal)

Oakland Bringing Back Slow Streets (Oaklandside)

Drivers in Oakland and Berkeley Assault Cyclists (KTVU)

Drivers (not “Vehicles”) Kill Woman in San Jose (SFExaminer)

Drivers (not “Vehicles”) Kill Wildlife Too (SFChron)

More on Taxing Drivers for Death Machines (KTLA)

More on Widening in Marin (MarinIJ)

Small Park, Big View (SFGate)

California Housing Politics Heats Up (Politico)

