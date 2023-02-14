Today’s Headlines

  • BART and Berkeley Tussle Over Ashby Station Air Rights (Berkeleyside)
  • Anti-Asian Incidents on Public Transit (SFStandard)
  • BART Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery (SFChron)
  • More on Group of East Bay Motorists Attacking Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
  • Map Shows Walkability of Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Scott Wiener wants More Housing (SFChronSFExaminerEastBayTimes)
  • Neighborhoods that Would be Most Transformed by Housing Element (SFChron)
  • S.F. Tiny Home Project Could be Derailed (SFChron)
  • Senators Seek Funds to Rebuild Aquatic Park Pier (SFStandard)
  • Contra Costa Gets Grant for Sidewalk Improvements (NBCBayArea)
  • Feds Seek Answers on Cruise Traffic Shutdowns (SFStandard)
  • Can Bay Area Concrete Help Slow Global Warming? (SFExaminer)

