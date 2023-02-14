Today’s Headlines

BART and Berkeley Tussle Over Ashby Station Air Rights (Berkeleyside)

Anti-Asian Incidents on Public Transit (SFStandard)

BART Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery (SFChron)

More on Group of East Bay Motorists Attacking Cyclists (EastBayTimes)

Map Shows Walkability of Bay Area (SFChron)

Scott Wiener wants More Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Neighborhoods that Would be Most Transformed by Housing Element (SFChron)

S.F. Tiny Home Project Could be Derailed (SFChron)

Senators Seek Funds to Rebuild Aquatic Park Pier (SFStandard)

Contra Costa Gets Grant for Sidewalk Improvements (NBCBayArea)

Feds Seek Answers on Cruise Traffic Shutdowns (SFStandard)

Can Bay Area Concrete Help Slow Global Warming? (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?