Today’s Headlines
- BART and Berkeley Tussle Over Ashby Station Air Rights (Berkeleyside)
- Anti-Asian Incidents on Public Transit (SFStandard)
- BART Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery (SFChron)
- More on Group of East Bay Motorists Attacking Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
- Map Shows Walkability of Bay Area (SFChron)
- Scott Wiener wants More Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Neighborhoods that Would be Most Transformed by Housing Element (SFChron)
- S.F. Tiny Home Project Could be Derailed (SFChron)
- Senators Seek Funds to Rebuild Aquatic Park Pier (SFStandard)
- Contra Costa Gets Grant for Sidewalk Improvements (NBCBayArea)
- Feds Seek Answers on Cruise Traffic Shutdowns (SFStandard)
- Can Bay Area Concrete Help Slow Global Warming? (SFExaminer)
