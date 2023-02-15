Today’s Headlines

BART Ad Campaign to Address Domestic Violence (SFChron)

BART Probes Homeless Outreach Contract (SFStandard)

Golden Gate Transit Proposes Bus and Ferry Hikes (MarinIJ)

More on Express Bus to Richmond District (CBSNews)

More on Drivers Intentionally Attacking East Bay Cyclists (Oaklandside, SFChron)

Woman Arrested, Let Out on Bail, for Fatal San Jose Hit and Run (SFExaminer, SFStandard)

Dublin is Bay Area’s Fastest Growing City (SFChron)

Taking the Train to Tahoe (SFGate)

People Try to Pronounce San Francisco’s Trickiest Street Names (SFStandard)

Commentary: Let’s Talk about North Berkeley BART Development (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Marin Transit Plays Essential Role (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Over 60 People Killed by Drivers Every Year in San Jose, so Ban Scooters (EastBayTimes)

