Today’s Headlines

BART’s Red and Green Lines Shut Down (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Transit for President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)

Old Muni Streetcar for Sale (SFChron)

Plans to Make San Leandro More Walkable (BizTimes)

Driver Intentionally Rams Elderly Pedestrian in Castro Valley (SFExaminer)

Caltrans Still Widening Highways (SFGate)

How the Castro Addressed Homelessness (SFChron)

When a Train Wreck Poisoned Northern California (SFGate)

Arts Org Buys Tenderloin Building (SFStandard)

Homeowners Attempt to Build Apartments on their Properties (SFChron)

Podcast: Should Housing Law SB-35 be Made Permanent? (SFChron)

Commentary: Trashing Transit Budget Will Undermine Climate Goals (CalMatters)

