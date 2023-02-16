Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Red and Green Lines Shut Down (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Transit for President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)
- Old Muni Streetcar for Sale (SFChron)
- Plans to Make San Leandro More Walkable (BizTimes)
- Driver Intentionally Rams Elderly Pedestrian in Castro Valley (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans Still Widening Highways (SFGate)
- How the Castro Addressed Homelessness (SFChron)
- When a Train Wreck Poisoned Northern California (SFGate)
- Arts Org Buys Tenderloin Building (SFStandard)
- Homeowners Attempt to Build Apartments on their Properties (SFChron)
- Podcast: Should Housing Law SB-35 be Made Permanent? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Trashing Transit Budget Will Undermine Climate Goals (CalMatters)
