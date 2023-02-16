Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Red and Green Lines Shut Down (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Transit for President’s Day Weekend (SFExaminer)
  • Old Muni Streetcar for Sale (SFChron)
  • Plans to Make San Leandro More Walkable (BizTimes)
  • Driver Intentionally Rams Elderly Pedestrian in Castro Valley (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans Still Widening Highways (SFGate)
  • How the Castro Addressed Homelessness (SFChron)
  • When a Train Wreck Poisoned Northern California (SFGate)
  • Arts Org Buys Tenderloin Building (SFStandard)
  • Homeowners Attempt to Build Apartments on their Properties (SFChron)
  • Podcast: Should Housing Law SB-35 be Made Permanent? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Trashing Transit Budget Will Undermine Climate Goals (CalMatters)

