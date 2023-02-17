Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies that Could Raise Fares (SFChron)
- Angel Island Ferry to go All Electric (SFChron)
- BART Pays Settlement for Dragging Incident (KTVU)
- More on BART Domestic Violence Campaign (RailwayAge)
- Delays to High Speed Rail Pushing up Cost (FresnoBee)
- Is the City Responsible for Sidewalk Trees? (SFExaminer)
- New Housing for Larkspur (MarinIJ)
- Map Shows Fast Food Chains in S.F. (SFChron)
- Commentary: Oakland Police Department is a Mess (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bird Scooter Leaving S.F. (SFChron)
- Commentary: Don’t Slash Transit Funding (DavisEnterprise)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.