Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies that Could Raise Fares (SFChron)

Angel Island Ferry to go All Electric (SFChron)

BART Pays Settlement for Dragging Incident (KTVU)

More on BART Domestic Violence Campaign (RailwayAge)

Delays to High Speed Rail Pushing up Cost (FresnoBee)

Is the City Responsible for Sidewalk Trees? (SFExaminer)

New Housing for Larkspur (MarinIJ)

Map Shows Fast Food Chains in S.F. (SFChron)

Commentary: Oakland Police Department is a Mess (SFChron)

Commentary: Bird Scooter Leaving S.F. (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Slash Transit Funding (DavisEnterprise)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.