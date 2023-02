Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Ridership Numbers are Tepid (SFChron)

State Senate Committee Aims to Assist Transit (CBSLocal)

BART Director Janice Li Harassed on Transit (SFStandard)

On Fare-Free Transit (VOA)

More on Bird Leaving San Francisco (NBCBayArea, SFStandard)

Concrete Barriers on Capp Street (NBCBayArea)

More on Failure of Vision Zero (TheFrisc)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian Near Lake Merritt (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Oakland Solidarity Bike Ride (KRON4)

Are San Francisco Buildings Ready for the Big One? (SFChron)

Commentary: Scott Wiener Wants to Kick Politics Out of Land-Use Decisions (48Hills)

Commentary: Critique of Mayor Breed’s Downtown Plan (MissionLocal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

