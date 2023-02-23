Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Increase Police Presence on Trains (EastBayTimes)
  • How Will Storms Impact Ferries? (SFExaminer)
  • More on Electric Ferries (EastBayTimes)
  • More on East Bay Unity Ride (Oaklandside)
  • A Look Back at Critical Mass (KQED)
  • More on MiniCooper Driver Who Killed Man in Oakland (SFExaminer)
  • Planned Milvia Parking Structure Put on Hold (Berkeleyside)
  • Berkeley’s Worst Month for Potholes (Berkeleyside)
  • On Napa Valley’s Wine Train (SFGate)
  • Letters: Continue to Support Rail Transit (MercuryNews)
  • Commentary: Move to End Remote Public Comments (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bill to Prevent ‘Crazy Uncles’ from Stopping Housing (SFChron)

