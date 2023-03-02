Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic is Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Transit Ridership is Not (SFStandard)
  • SFMTA Continues to Push Center-Running Valencia Lane Nobody Wants (MissionLocal)
  • More on Richmond Express Bus (SFStandard)
  • More on Grant to Study Removing 980 in Oakland (KQED)
  • Do E Bikes Belong in Parks and on Trails? (EastBayTimes)
  • Lights to go Out, at Least Temporarily, on Bay Bridge (SFStandard)
  • Future of Cabins for Homeless on Gough Street (SFExaminer)
  • Bayview Neighborhood Pollution Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Measuring Return to Office by Poop Levels (SFExaminer)
  • False Human Head Reports Stop VTA (SFStandard, NBCBayArea)
  • Letters: NIMBY Blames BART Delays on Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: What Other Commentators Miss About Homeless Policies (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?