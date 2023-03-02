Today’s Headlines
- Traffic is Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Transit Ridership is Not (SFStandard)
- SFMTA Continues to Push Center-Running Valencia Lane Nobody Wants (MissionLocal)
- More on Richmond Express Bus (SFStandard)
- More on Grant to Study Removing 980 in Oakland (KQED)
- Do E Bikes Belong in Parks and on Trails? (EastBayTimes)
- Lights to go Out, at Least Temporarily, on Bay Bridge (SFStandard)
- Future of Cabins for Homeless on Gough Street (SFExaminer)
- Bayview Neighborhood Pollution Plan (SFExaminer)
- Measuring Return to Office by Poop Levels (SFExaminer)
- False Human Head Reports Stop VTA (SFStandard, NBCBayArea)
- Letters: NIMBY Blames BART Delays on Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: What Other Commentators Miss About Homeless Policies (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
