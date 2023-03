Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Face Worst-Case Financial Scenarios (SmartCities)

The Bay Area’s Varied Rail Network (RailwayAge)

Is SamTrans Ignoring Bus Headlight Defects? (NBCBayArea)

Reckless Motorist Rear-Ends Cyclist, CHP Blames Cyclist Anyway (PressDemocrat)

More Potholes on San Francisco Streets (SFChron)

Gas Stations Violated Environmental Laws (SFExaminer)

Will Downtown S.F. Shake off Pandemic Blues? (CBSLocal)

More Companies Shrink Downtown Workforce (SFStandard)

Golden Gate Bridge Remains Favorite Landmark (SFExaminer)

Is Salesforce Tower a Giant Penis? (SFGate)

Old Streetcar Finds New Home (SFChron)

Commentary: WETA Needs to Abandon Diesel Ferries (Berkeleyside)

