Today’s Headlines

Comparing BART’s Fare Box Dependency (SFChron)

Biden Asks for Capital Funds to be Applied to Transit Operations (SmartCities)

Lawrence Caltrain station in Sunnyvale TOD (SFStandard)

Hydrogen Ferry on Way to San Francisco (NNTimes)

Planet is Burning, so Biden Authorizes More Oil Drilling (SFGate)

Are Cyclists Drivers or Pedestrians? (MotorBiscuit)

Interviews with People Who Left the Bay Area (SFChron)

Bureaucracy and San Francisco’s Housing Woes (SFChron)

Bayview Residents Want Housing, Just Not in Their Backyard (SFExaminer)

Engardio Talks Housing (RichmondReview)

Letters: What will be Done First–Bullet Train or Repaving? (MercNews)

Commentary: Transit Needs to Adapt (OCRegister)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?