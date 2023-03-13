Today’s Headlines

  • Comparing BART’s Fare Box Dependency (SFChron)
  • Biden Asks for Capital Funds to be Applied to Transit Operations (SmartCities)
  • Lawrence Caltrain station in Sunnyvale TOD (SFStandard)
  • Hydrogen Ferry on Way to San Francisco (NNTimes)
  • Planet is Burning, so Biden Authorizes More Oil Drilling  (SFGate)
  • Are Cyclists Drivers or Pedestrians? (MotorBiscuit)
  • Interviews with People Who Left the Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Bureaucracy and San Francisco’s Housing Woes (SFChron)
  • Bayview Residents Want Housing, Just Not in Their Backyard (SFExaminer)
  • Engardio Talks Housing (RichmondReview)
  • Letters: What will be Done First–Bullet Train or Repaving? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Transit Needs to Adapt (OCRegister)

