Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Sees Decline in Ridership (SFChron)

S.F. Looks to Parking Charges to Make up Budget (GovTech)

How Pandemic Transformed San Francisco (SFChron)

Some Merchants are Recovering (SFStandard)

Plan to Cap Oil Company Profits (SFChron, SFStandard)

Carnage on the Bay Bridge (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)

Pittsburg Motorist/Couple Arrested for Killing Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)

San Jose Police Want Help IDing Hit and Run Driver (EastBayTimes)

Cruise Offers Free Rides (SFChron)

Berkeley Adds New Public Comment Option (Berkeleyside)

Plan to Build a Pool in S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes)

Drivers are the Reason for Tahoe Traffic (SFGate)

