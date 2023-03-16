Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway Sees Decline in Ridership (SFChron)
- S.F. Looks to Parking Charges to Make up Budget (GovTech)
- How Pandemic Transformed San Francisco (SFChron)
- Some Merchants are Recovering (SFStandard)
- Plan to Cap Oil Company Profits (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Carnage on the Bay Bridge (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- Pittsburg Motorist/Couple Arrested for Killing Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
- San Jose Police Want Help IDing Hit and Run Driver (EastBayTimes)
- Cruise Offers Free Rides (SFChron)
- Berkeley Adds New Public Comment Option (Berkeleyside)
- Plan to Build a Pool in S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes)
- Drivers are the Reason for Tahoe Traffic (SFGate)
