This Week: Pleasant Hill, Families for Safe Streets, Housing
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Pleasant Hill Bike Plan Town Hall Meeting. Join Council Members Sue Noack and Allen Vinson for an in-person Town Hall meeting to discuss the city’s bicycle and pedestrian program and the draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m. Pleasant Hill City Hall, 100 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill. Or join by Zoom.
- Tuesday Families for Safe Streets Monthly Meeting. Come together with people affected by traffic crashes, providing support and ways to channel grief into action. Tuesday, March 21, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday What the Bay Area’s Housing Crisis Means for Middle-Income Households and Racial Inequality. Join SPUR for a panel discussion on the latest housing report. Thursday, March 23, 9-10:15 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Building Places that Prioritize Women & Children. At this SPUR event, architects/developers will discuss how they prioritize women and children in their buildings. Thursday, March 23, 4 p.m. Campbell Community Center, 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 24, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2023: San Rafael from Richmond BART. This medium-paced, moderate difficulty Bike East Bay ride will go from the Richmond BART station along the Richmond Greenway path, then on protected bike lanes to beautiful Point Richmond. From there they will continue up and over the scenic Richmond-San Rafael bike/walk path, then follow the Bay Trail north. Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond BART, Richmond.
