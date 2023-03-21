Today’s Headlines
- BART Doubling Police Presence (ABC7)
- How Many People Will Ride BART San Jose Extension? (EastBayTimes)
- BART Delayed by Fire (SFExaminer)
- Retired Bus Drivers Talk Free Muni (MissionLocal)
- Hydrogen Ferry Arrives in San Francisco (HydrogenFuelNews)
- City council focusing on infrastructure (Oaklandside)
- More Bad News for Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- Giants Broadcaster Narrates Commercial for San Francisco (SFChron)
- Can Bay Area Buildings Withstand a Syria/Turkey-Level Earthquake? (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland Photos: Then and Now (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Why Bridge Lights Refused to go Dark (SFChron)
