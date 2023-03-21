Today’s Headlines

  • BART Doubling Police Presence (ABC7)
  • How Many People Will Ride BART San Jose Extension? (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Delayed by Fire (SFExaminer)
  • Retired Bus Drivers Talk Free Muni (MissionLocal)
  • Hydrogen Ferry Arrives in San Francisco (HydrogenFuelNews)
  • City council focusing on infrastructure (Oaklandside)
  • More Bad News for Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Giants Broadcaster Narrates Commercial for San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Can Bay Area Buildings Withstand a Syria/Turkey-Level Earthquake? (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Photos: Then and Now (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Why Bridge Lights Refused to go Dark (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?