Today’s Headlines

Activists Question BART Fare Enforcement (SFExaminer)

BART Says it’s Changed Since Oscar Grant (SFStandard)

Ferry Operator Wants to Keep Lower Fares (SFExaminer)

Impacts of Storms on Transit (SFExaminer)

Muni vs. Tesla (SFStandard)

Golden Gate “Greenway” Hours Could be Extended (SFExaminer)

Drivers Object to Paying for Private Car Storage in the Mission (MissionLocal)

Driver of F-150 Pickup Runs Down Elderly Pedestrian in Palo Alto Crosswalk (SFExaminer)

Falling Glass: Is it Safe to Walk in Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)

S.F.’s Boom and Busts Seen in Building (SFChron)

Should Tiny Cabins Count as Housing? (SFChron)

The Perfect Day in Haight-Ashbury (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?