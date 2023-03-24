Today’s Headlines
- BART Picks Company for Better Fare Gates (SFExaminer, SFStandard)
- Dimness of Powell Station May Have Contributed to Dragging Death (EastBayTimes)
- More on BART San Jose Extension (RailwayAge)
- Police Nab BART Shooting Suspect (SFExaminer)
- Cruise Hits Muni Bus (SFStandard)
- Cruise Tangled in Downed Muni Wires (SFChron)
- Where Did Trees Fall on S.F. Streets? (SFExaminer)
- How Should Oakland Spend Affordable Housing Bond $$? (Oaklandside)
- What are Oakland’s Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Novato Street Destroyed (SFGate)
- Q&A with District 6 Supervisor (SFExaminer)
