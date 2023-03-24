Today’s Headlines

BART Picks Company for Better Fare Gates (SFExaminer, SFStandard)

Dimness of Powell Station May Have Contributed to Dragging Death (EastBayTimes)

More on BART San Jose Extension (RailwayAge)

Police Nab BART Shooting Suspect (SFExaminer)

Cruise Hits Muni Bus (SFStandard)

Cruise Tangled in Downed Muni Wires (SFChron)

Where Did Trees Fall on S.F. Streets? (SFExaminer)

How Should Oakland Spend Affordable Housing Bond $$? (Oaklandside)

What are Oakland’s Neighborhoods (SFChron)

Novato Street Destroyed (SFGate)

Q&A with District 6 Supervisor (SFExaminer)

