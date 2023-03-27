This Week: SFBC Board, Office to Housing, Bike East Bay Members
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Office to Housing Conversion. Urban Land Institute (ULI) SF and SPUR are studying the potential for existing Downtown office buildings in SF to convert to residential uses. Wednesday, March 29, 4-5:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Bike East Bay Member Meeting 2023. Gather with fellow members to vote in your 2023 board of directors and learn how you can get involved in the new year. Wednesday, March 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Sports Basement (Berkeley), 2727 Milvia Street, Berkeley.
- Thursday 16th Street Improvement Project. Construction for the 16th Street Improvement Project is underway. Join SFMTA staff to hear about progress and to give your feedback. Thursday, March 30, 4-6 p.m. Outside Super7, located at 3253 16th Street, between Guerrero and Dolores streets, S.F.
- Thursday San Pablo Avenue Bus and Bicycle Project Open House, Berkeley. The Alameda County Transportation Commission invites you to discuss roadway changes proposed to make it safer to walk and bike along the San Pablo Avenue Corridor in Albany, Berkeley and North Oakland. Thursday, March 30, 6-8 p.m. Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Avenue (between Virginia and Francisco Streets), Berkeley.
- Saturday Fix a Flat 1-Hour Workshop. This workshop will cover the basic process for repairing a flat tire on a bike. Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.