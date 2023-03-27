Today’s Headlines

  • BART Board Partially Approves Oversight Legislation (CBSLocal)
  • Investigation into BART Dragging Death Released (SFGate)
  • More on New Fare Gates for BART (NBCBayArea)
  • Remote Work and Caltrain Ridership (Almanac)
  • How to Save Public Transit (VOX)
  • Giants Hope Central Subway will Help with Attendance (SFChron)
  • The Wiggle Explained (SFGate)
  • Downtown S.F. Has Less Parking than Most (SFExaminer)
  • More on AVs Not Solving Parking (Planetizen)
  • Downtown S.F. and Oakland Seek Path to Recovery (BizTimes)
  • San Francisco Among Most Livable Cities (KTLA)
  • How can California Lower Home Prices? (Fox40)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

