Today’s Headlines
- BART Board Partially Approves Oversight Legislation (CBSLocal)
- Investigation into BART Dragging Death Released (SFGate)
- More on New Fare Gates for BART (NBCBayArea)
- Remote Work and Caltrain Ridership (Almanac)
- How to Save Public Transit (VOX)
- Giants Hope Central Subway will Help with Attendance (SFChron)
- The Wiggle Explained (SFGate)
- Downtown S.F. Has Less Parking than Most (SFExaminer)
- More on AVs Not Solving Parking (Planetizen)
- Downtown S.F. and Oakland Seek Path to Recovery (BizTimes)
- San Francisco Among Most Livable Cities (KTLA)
- How can California Lower Home Prices? (Fox40)
