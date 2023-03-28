Today’s Headlines

Transit Leaders Face Ridership Declines, Rising Costs (Governing)

Storms, Wind, Trees and What to Expect from Transit (SFStandard)

Empty Offices Could Create 11k New Homes (SFChron)

Matt Haney Fights for Housing (SFChron)

Housing in Union Square? (SFChron)

New Housing Tower Could be Oakland’s Tallest Building (EastBayTimes)

SF’s Tree Carnage (SFStandard)

Fairfield Driver Kills Little Girl (EastBayTimes)

The Climate Clock is Ticking (SFExaminer)

App for Renting Parking, Reducing Demand Maybe? (DigitalJournal)

Commentary: Anti Hopkins Bike Lane Babble (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?