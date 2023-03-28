Today’s Headlines
- Transit Leaders Face Ridership Declines, Rising Costs (Governing)
- Storms, Wind, Trees and What to Expect from Transit (SFStandard)
- Empty Offices Could Create 11k New Homes (SFChron)
- Matt Haney Fights for Housing (SFChron)
- Housing in Union Square? (SFChron)
- New Housing Tower Could be Oakland’s Tallest Building (EastBayTimes)
- SF’s Tree Carnage (SFStandard)
- Fairfield Driver Kills Little Girl (EastBayTimes)
- The Climate Clock is Ticking (SFExaminer)
- App for Renting Parking, Reducing Demand Maybe? (DigitalJournal)
- Commentary: Anti Hopkins Bike Lane Babble (Berkeleyside)
