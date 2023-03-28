Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Leaders Face Ridership Declines, Rising Costs (Governing)
  • Storms, Wind, Trees and What to Expect from Transit (SFStandard)
  • Empty Offices Could Create 11k New Homes (SFChron)
  • Matt Haney Fights for Housing (SFChron)
  • Housing in Union Square? (SFChron)
  • New Housing Tower Could be Oakland’s Tallest Building (EastBayTimes)
  • SF’s Tree Carnage (SFStandard)
  • Fairfield Driver Kills Little Girl (EastBayTimes)
  • The Climate Clock is Ticking (SFExaminer)
  • App for Renting Parking, Reducing Demand Maybe? (DigitalJournal)
  • Commentary: Anti Hopkins Bike Lane Babble (Berkeleyside)

