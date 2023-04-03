Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA to Remove Transit Lane on Clay (SFGate)
  • Merchants on Van Ness Corridor Still Hurting (SFStandard)
  • Public Transit to Sports Venues (SportsBiz)
  • When Boeing Made Trains (SimplyFlying)
  • Millbrae’s TOD (Costar)
  • Big Changes Coming to San Pablo (Oaklandside)
  • Why Didn’t Remote Work End Traffic? (MercNews)
  • North Beach Safeway to Close (SFChron)
  • Condo Tower in Ocean Beach? (SFChron)
  • The History of America’s Oldest Japantown (SFStandard)
  • Parrot’s Official Animal of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What to do About San Francisco’s ‘Doom Loop’? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?