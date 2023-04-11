This Week: East Bay Greenway, Downtowns, Transit Fiscal Cliff
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! East Bay Greenway. Join Bike East Bay for this webinar presentation on work done by the Rails to Trails Conservancy in support of the East Bay Greenway. Tuesday/tonight, April 11, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Downtown Revitalization Efforts in North America. Philadelphia has incentivized housing in its Center City for two decades. Calgary and Washington DC have recently introduced incentives to transform their downtowns. Join SPUR for a conversation with representatives from these cities. Thursday, April 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Steering Transit from the Fiscal Cliff. Join SPUR to speak with experts about how they’re planning to avert fiscal disaster, as well as how to advance programs and policy changes that can help any agency in the state restore and grow ridership. Thursday, April 13, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Tactical East Ave Pilot Opening, Livermore. Improvements such as curb extensions, pedestrian refuge medians, and high visibility crosswalks will be evaluated for six months at the intersections of Maple St, 7th St, Dolores St, Jensen St, Estates St, and Hillcrest Ave. Friday, April 14, 4-6 p.m. East Avenue Middle School, 3951 East Ave, Livermore
- Saturday Guerrero Street Walk Audit. The City is planning on bringing safety improvements to Guerrero this year with its ‘Vision Zero Quick Build’ program. Join Walk San Francisco for an audit of conditions. Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Meet at the corner of Dolores & 19th Streets. Sign up here.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.