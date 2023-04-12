Today’s Headlines

Rally to Remember Ethan Boyes (KRON4)

Driver Kills Cyclist in Redwood City (SFGate)

More on Center Running Bike Lane (Planetizen)

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFStandard)

Advocates Rally for Speed Cameras (KRON4)

VTA Service Suspended (NBCBayArea)

Q&A With London Breed (Wired)

Political Fight and Whole Foods Closure (SFGate)

Will Whole Food Closure Start a Doom Loop? (SFChron)

OakDOT Repaves Roads (Mostly with Same Striped Bike Lanes) (Oaklandside)

San Francisco Must Improve Disability Access (SFChron)

Commentary: Why I’m Staying in San Francisco (SFChron)

