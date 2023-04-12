Today’s Headlines
- Rally to Remember Ethan Boyes (KRON4)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Redwood City (SFGate)
- More on Center Running Bike Lane (Planetizen)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFStandard)
- Advocates Rally for Speed Cameras (KRON4)
- VTA Service Suspended (NBCBayArea)
- Q&A With London Breed (Wired)
- Political Fight and Whole Foods Closure (SFGate)
- Will Whole Food Closure Start a Doom Loop? (SFChron)
- OakDOT Repaves Roads (Mostly with Same Striped Bike Lanes) (Oaklandside)
- San Francisco Must Improve Disability Access (SFChron)
- Commentary: Why I’m Staying in San Francisco (SFChron)
