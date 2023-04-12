Today’s Headlines

  • Rally to Remember Ethan Boyes (KRON4)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Redwood City (SFGate)
  • More on Center Running Bike Lane (Planetizen)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFStandard)
  • Advocates Rally for Speed Cameras (KRON4)
  • VTA Service Suspended (NBCBayArea)
  • Q&A With London Breed (Wired)
  • Political Fight and Whole Foods Closure (SFGate)
  • Will Whole Food Closure Start a Doom Loop? (SFChron)
  • OakDOT Repaves Roads (Mostly with Same Striped Bike Lanes) (Oaklandside)
  • San Francisco Must Improve Disability Access (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why I’m Staying in San Francisco (SFChron)

