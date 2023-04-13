Today’s Headlines

  • Can BART Slash Fare Evasion? (SFChron)
  • Castro Station Elevator Completion in 2026 (BayAreaReporter)
  • S.F. to Encourage E-Bikes for Food Delivery (MissionLocal)
  • Electric Ferries are Coming (CNTraveler)
  • Pod People to Study Connecting San Jose Airport to Rail (SJSpotlight)
  • Latest on Push for Speed Cameras (KTVU)
  • History of Whole Foods Location and Transit to the Spot (SFStandard)
  • Grocery Outlet May Takeover North Beach Safeway (SFStandard)
  • Salesforce Getting out of Downtown San Francisco (SFGateSFChron)
  • Supe Pushes S.F. Mayor to Come to Civic Center to Address Drug Crisis (SFStandard)
  • Letter: Cyclists Don’t Pay for Roads? But they Do (EastBayTimes)

