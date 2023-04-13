Today’s Headlines

Can BART Slash Fare Evasion? (SFChron)

Castro Station Elevator Completion in 2026 (BayAreaReporter)

S.F. to Encourage E-Bikes for Food Delivery (MissionLocal)

Electric Ferries are Coming (CNTraveler)

Pod People to Study Connecting San Jose Airport to Rail (SJSpotlight)

Latest on Push for Speed Cameras (KTVU)

History of Whole Foods Location and Transit to the Spot (SFStandard)

Grocery Outlet May Takeover North Beach Safeway (SFStandard)

Salesforce Getting out of Downtown San Francisco (SFGate, SFChron)

Supe Pushes S.F. Mayor to Come to Civic Center to Address Drug Crisis (SFStandard)

Letter: Cyclists Don’t Pay for Roads? But they Do (EastBayTimes)

