Today’s Headlines
- BART Says Fiscal Cliff Near (SFStandard)
- Night Train Between Los Angeles and San Francisco? (SFGate)
- SFMTA Forcing Merchant to Rip out Parklet to Preserve Parking (SFStandard)
- Pop Up Businesses Could Bring New Life to Downtown (SFChron)
- Ocean Ave. in Ingleside is High Injury (InglesideLight)
- Police Seek Killer Driver in San Jose (SFExaminer)
- More on 101 Widening (KQED)
- More on Proposed Tower for Outer Sunset (SFChron)
- Could New AI Industry Stabilize Downtown Real Estate? (RealDeal)
- Commentary: Transit Needs Quality, not Free Fares (Route50)
- Commentary: Police Transit or Ridership Will Plummet (Ripon)
- Commentary: Hospitals and Transit Need $$ (GVWire)
