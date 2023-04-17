Today’s Headlines

  • BART Says Fiscal Cliff Near (SFStandard)
  • Night Train Between Los Angeles and San Francisco? (SFGate)
  • SFMTA Forcing Merchant to Rip out Parklet to Preserve Parking (SFStandard)
  • Pop Up Businesses Could Bring New Life to Downtown (SFChron)
  • Ocean Ave. in Ingleside is High Injury (InglesideLight)
  • Police Seek Killer Driver in San Jose (SFExaminer)
  • More on 101 Widening (KQED)
  • More on Proposed Tower for Outer Sunset (SFChron)
  • Could New AI Industry Stabilize Downtown Real Estate? (RealDeal)
  • Commentary: Transit Needs Quality, not Free Fares (Route50)
  • Commentary: Police Transit or Ridership Will Plummet (Ripon)
  • Commentary: Hospitals and Transit Need $$ (GVWire)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?