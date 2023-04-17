Today’s Headlines

BART Says Fiscal Cliff Near (SFStandard)

Night Train Between Los Angeles and San Francisco? (SFGate)

SFMTA Forcing Merchant to Rip out Parklet to Preserve Parking (SFStandard)

Pop Up Businesses Could Bring New Life to Downtown (SFChron)

Ocean Ave. in Ingleside is High Injury (InglesideLight)

Police Seek Killer Driver in San Jose (SFExaminer)

More on 101 Widening (KQED)

More on Proposed Tower for Outer Sunset (SFChron)

Could New AI Industry Stabilize Downtown Real Estate? (RealDeal)

Commentary: Transit Needs Quality, not Free Fares (Route50)

Commentary: Police Transit or Ridership Will Plummet (Ripon)

Commentary: Hospitals and Transit Need $$ (GVWire)

