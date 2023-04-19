Today’s Headlines

S.F. Leaders Call for Bailout of Transit (SFExaminer, ABC7, SFStandard)

SFMTA Board Director Takes $$ for Lobbying (MissionLocal)

BART Approves New Fare Gates (SFStandard)

Pod People Continue San Jose Airport Con (SV)

Cyclists/Scooterists Sue City for Clay Street Bump (SFStandard)

A Look Back at S.F.’s Bad Plans (SFChron)

Traffic Nightmare Expected this Week (SFChron)

Climate Change Killing California’s Trees (EastBayTimes)

Drunk Driver Gets Five Years Probation–But Gets his License Back in One Year? (EastBayTimes)

Mayor Breed Introduces Legislation to Speed Up Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: Toiletgate Now Gets Two Toilets Instead of One (SFChron)

Commentary: Bus Riders don’t Matter! Preserve all Private Car Storage (SFExaminer)

