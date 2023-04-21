Today’s Headlines

  • BART Has Highest Ridership Day (SFChron)
  • Bus Service to Return to Ashby Avenue (Berkeleyside)
  • High-Speed Rail Projects Vie for Dollars (SmartCities)
  • Man Charged in Hate Incidents on Muni (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Concern About Proposed Freeway Demo in Mission (MissionLocal)
  • California Cities Still Smoggy (SFStandard)
  • Tree Came out of Nowhere, House Wasn’t Wearing Hi-Viz (SFChron)
  • Housing Approved for Nordstrom Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • Atherton NIMBYs go Nuts Over State Housing Mandates (SFGate)
  • Sonoma County Removing Redlining Language from Housing Covenants (SFGate)
  • So When Will the A’s Leave Oakland? (SFGate)
  • Can Coliseum be Salvaged? (SFChron)

