Today’s Headlines
- BART Has Highest Ridership Day (SFChron)
- Bus Service to Return to Ashby Avenue (Berkeleyside)
- High-Speed Rail Projects Vie for Dollars (SmartCities)
- Man Charged in Hate Incidents on Muni (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Concern About Proposed Freeway Demo in Mission (MissionLocal)
- California Cities Still Smoggy (SFStandard)
- Tree Came out of Nowhere, House Wasn’t Wearing Hi-Viz (SFChron)
- Housing Approved for Nordstrom Parking Lot (SFChron)
- Atherton NIMBYs go Nuts Over State Housing Mandates (SFGate)
- Sonoma County Removing Redlining Language from Housing Covenants (SFGate)
- So When Will the A’s Leave Oakland? (SFGate)
- Can Coliseum be Salvaged? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?