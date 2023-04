Today’s Headlines

ICYMI: We Are Temporarily Rogerless (SFSB)

ER Doc: Let Me Tell You About What Car Crashes Do to the Human Body (Chron)

Salesforce Transit Center “An Empty Cavern” (Chron)

AC Transit Line Seven Between Berkeley/Emeryville Returns After Pandemic Pause (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Pedestrian Signal Finally Turned On After Second Crash at Intersection (Berkelyside)

Woman Dead, Two Injured, In Wrong-Way Crash on 280 (GATE)

Bay Area Home Prices Spiking Again (East Bay Times)

CA Reshapes Sea Rise Plan as, Well, Seas Rise (KQED)

“The Big Melt” Has Begun (Chron)

Utilities Have Plan to Change How They Bill Customers (KTLA, Mercury News)

