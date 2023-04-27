Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley Plans for Cuts to Parks and Streets Projects as Bond Measure Falls Short (Berkeleyside)
- SF Spends $356 Million on Rooms for Homeless, Many Are Empty (Chron)
- It’s Not Your Imagination, Data Shows Statewide Housing Crisis Is Real (Chron)
- Motorcyclists Block the Bay Bridge for Two Minutes for Some Reason (GATE)
- More on the Highway 37 Toll Project (Chron)
- Warming Temps Bring “Spare the Air” Warnings (East Bay Times, GATE)
- Public School Students Paint the City with Public Art (SF Weekly)
- Are the A’s Really Moving? (East Bay Times)
- People Want Small EV’s, But They Have to Import Them from Japan (Economist)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA