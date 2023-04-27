Today’s Headlines

  • Berkeley Plans for Cuts to Parks and Streets Projects as Bond Measure Falls Short (Berkeleyside)
  • SF Spends $356 Million on Rooms for Homeless, Many Are Empty (Chron)
  • It’s Not Your Imagination, Data Shows Statewide Housing Crisis Is Real (Chron)
  • Motorcyclists Block the Bay Bridge for Two Minutes for Some Reason (GATE)
  • More on the Highway 37 Toll Project (Chron)
  • Warming Temps Bring “Spare the Air” Warnings (East Bay Times, GATE)
  • Public School Students Paint the City with Public Art (SF Weekly)
  • Are the A’s Really Moving? (East Bay Times)
  • People Want Small EV’s, But They Have to Import Them from Japan (Economist)

