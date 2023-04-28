Today’s Headlines
- Uber and Lyft are Major Contributors to San Francisco Pollution and Congestion (Mission Local)
- Alameda County Ends Eviction Moratorium (KQED)
- Bay Area Air about to Get Gross (GATE)
- Wildfire Season Has Begun… (Chron)
- …and El Nino May be Right Behind (GATE)
- Chart Shows Decline in COVID Deaths Across CA and USA in 2023 (East Bay Times)
- CARB Imposes Rules to Cut Diesel Emissions from Trains (Spectrum, Forbes, Railway Age, AP)
- When You Get Frustrated with Life in the Bay, at Least You Don’t Live Here (GATE)
