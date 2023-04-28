Today’s Headlines

  • Uber and Lyft are Major Contributors to San Francisco Pollution and Congestion (Mission Local)
  • Alameda County Ends Eviction Moratorium (KQED)
  • Bay Area Air about to Get Gross (GATE)
  • Wildfire Season Has Begun… (Chron)
  • …and El Nino May be Right Behind (GATE)
  • Chart Shows Decline in COVID Deaths Across CA and USA in 2023 (East Bay Times)
  • CARB Imposes Rules to Cut Diesel Emissions from Trains (SpectrumForbesRailway AgeAP)
  • When You Get Frustrated with Life in the Bay, at Least You Don’t Live Here (GATE)

