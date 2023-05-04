Today’s Headlines

  • While State Sees Population Dip, Santa Clara Is Growing (Chron)
  • Berkeley Sets New Standards for Large Development (Berkeleyside)
  • East Bay Times Calls 2nd Trans Bay Tunnel a “Boondoggle” Bart Will “Never Need”
  • Megabus Returns to CA with Cheap Tickets for Cross-State Trips (GV Wire, SacBee)
  • Charts Show Oakland’s Proposed Budget in Easy-to-Understand Format (Chron)
  • The complicated project of CEQA reform (Sacramento Bee)
  • The Cost of “Free” Parking Seeps into Everything (WaPo)
  • It’s Still Cold (GATE)

