Today’s Headlines
- While State Sees Population Dip, Santa Clara Is Growing (Chron)
- Berkeley Sets New Standards for Large Development (Berkeleyside)
- East Bay Times Calls 2nd Trans Bay Tunnel a “Boondoggle” Bart Will “Never Need”
- Megabus Returns to CA with Cheap Tickets for Cross-State Trips (GV Wire, SacBee)
- Charts Show Oakland’s Proposed Budget in Easy-to-Understand Format (Chron)
- The complicated project of CEQA reform (Sacramento Bee)
- The Cost of “Free” Parking Seeps into Everything (WaPo)
- It’s Still Cold (GATE)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF